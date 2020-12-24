The Stoughton Opera House hopes to purchase up to $52,000 worth of live streaming cameras and equipment to begin virtual shows, starting in January.
The plan includes launching a series of live performances by local musicians each week on the first floor of the Opera House early next year, and possibly starting a weekly, live-streamed music show from the theater.
The Common Council approved the decision for the opera house to use funds to purchase the equipment at the Tuesday, Dec. 22 meeting. The funds will come from a state grant announced Dec. 3, that awards the opera house a $136,000 as part of the national CARES Act legislation.
Opera House director Bill Brehm said he would use some of the funds “to get high-end remote cameras in place around the theater so that we could do a quality remote broadcast out of the theater with a minimal production crew.”
Ald. Sid Boersma (Dist. 1) voted against the resolution because he does not believe taxpayer dollars should be going to this effort.
The cameras are in extremely short supply on a global level, Ald. Brett Schumacher (D-1) said, and as the Opera House was able to secure a few, they need to act quickly to purchase the cameras.
The second half of the 2020-21 season is slated to begin Thursday, Feb. 11, but Brehm previously told the Hub he anticipates large concerts scheduled for early 2021 will be pushed back to a date when it’s safer for public gatherings and events.