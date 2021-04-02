The Stoughton Fire Department is restricting open burning due to high winds and low humidity, it announced in a post on its website April 2.
Open burning will be restricted in the Stoughton Fire Department coverage area beginning April 3 and continuing until further notice, the post said.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has put Dane County in the “very high” fire danger category, according to the post.
Because of the weather conditions being favorable for the spread of fire, open burning will not be allowed at this time.
Open burning includes fires in barrels, debris piles, and grass or wooded areas, the post said.
But, while campfires are “strongly discouraged,” they are permitted if used solely for cooking or warming purposes, with extreme caution, SFD wrote in the post.
For information, call 873-7218.