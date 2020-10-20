Nearly one-third of the greater Stoughton area has already voted in the Nov. 3 election, based on numbers from Friday, Oct. 16, two-and-a-half weeks prior to Election Day.
Clerks from the City of Stoughton and the townships of Rutland, Dunn, Pleasant Springs and Dunkirk, have collectively received back 5,687 mailed absentee ballots, which is 67.2% of what they sent out as of Oct. 16, or 8,463. The City of Stoughton has the highest return percentage at 69%, while the others range between 63.5-66.7%.
The towns of Rutland and Dunn are virtually tied for what percentage of their voters have returned ballots, at 64.5%. Pleasant Springs is slightly higher at 66.7%, or 707 absentee ballots of 1,060 sent out having been returned, while Town of Dunkirk is slightly lower with 315 of its 496 mailed absentee requests returned.
A little less than half of registered voters in the greater Stoughton area requested their ballots to be mailed to them, around 47.4% of a total 17,842 voters. The City of Stoughton had the highest percentage of requests, with just over half, or 4,570 out of 8,893 registered voters, having ballots mailed to them.
The townships of Pleasant Springs, Rutland and Dunn had 43.8%, 44.1% and 46.3% of respective voting populations who requested a mailed ballot, with the Town of Dunkirk having the lowest percentage of voters who requested a ballot, at 35%.
The number of ballots sent out closely reflects the percentage of the registered electorate that has already voted.
The City of Stoughton leads with 35.5% of its population having already voted as of Oct. 16, with Pleasant Springs, Dunn and Dunkirk in the 28-29% range. Dunkirk’s percentage is the lowest, with only 22.2% of its registered voters having voted for the Nov. 3 election as of Oct. 16.
Stoughton area voters who have already sent back their ballots were able to make their selection in six different races, two of which all can vote for, with the others having different jurisdictions at the state level.
All Stoughton area voters can vote on their preference for the President-Vice President ticket, a race between Republican incumbents Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, and Democratic challengers former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and California Sen. Kamala D. Harris, as the two major party candidates. Three other campaigns from third party candidates – Don Blankenship and William Mohr from the Constitution Party, Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen from the Libertarian Party and Brian Carroll and Amar Patel from the American Solidarity Party – are all on the Wisconsin ballot.
Dane County, and Rock County voters who live in the Stoughton Area School District, can choose their preferred candidate for the state House of Representatives, between Democratic incumbent Mark Pocan and Republican challenger Peter Theron.
The majority of the greater Stoughton area can choose the representative for the State Assembly, with three seats up for election.
District 43 features a race between Democratic incumbent Don Vruwink, who is running for his third term, against Republican newcomer Beth Drew. That district covers the towns of Dunkirk and Rutland and part of the Town of Porter, which covers the Rock County portion of the Stoughton Area School District. The City of Stoughton and the Town of Pleasant Springs can vote for Assembly District 46, for which Democratic incumbent Gary Hebl is running for re-election, challenged by Republican newcomer Terry Lyon.
The third race, for District 47, which covers the Town of Dunn and the City of Fitchburg, is contested between Fitchburg residents Jimmy Anderson, the Democratic incumbent, and Phil Anderson, a Libertarian running as a Republican.
Voters in the city, as well as the towns of Pleasant Springs and Dunn, will also have a state Senate seat to vote for. The race for Senate District 16 is between Democrat Melissa Sargent, who formerly served in the state Assembly, and Republican Scott Barker, who is a full-time firefighter for Sun Prairie Fire Rescue.