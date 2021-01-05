A 64 year old woman died Monday afternoon after her vehicle was struck by two others during a chain-reaction crash on Hwy. 51 just north of the city.
According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies and City of Stoughton police, fire and EMS personnel were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, to an injury crash at Hwy. 51 and Rutland-Dunn Town Line Road, in the Town of Dunn.
A preliminary investigation indicates the woman, who was northbound in a Ford Fusion, was in the middle of a left turn onto Rutland-Dunn Town Line Road when her vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, operated by a 54 year old man, traveling south on 51. The woman’s vehicle then spun into the northbound lane of Hwy. 51 and was struck by a 2018 Toyota 4runner, operated by a 19 year old woman heading north on the highway.
The driver of Ford Fusion was transported to Stoughton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. No medical statuses were provided for the 54 year old man or the 19 year old woman.
The names of the involved drivers are not being released at this time pending the outcome of the investigation and the notification of the deceased’s family by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the news release.