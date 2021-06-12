A 78-year-old Stoughton woman was hospitalized Friday morning after her vehicle collided with an empty dump truck at the intersection of County Highway A and Highway 138. Roads in the area were closed for over two hours while police investigated.
According to a Friday, June 11, Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded, along with Stoughton police and EMS and Wisconsin State Patrol officers, to the area of Aaker Road and Hwy. 138 for an injury crash. They determined the driver of a Subaru Legacy pulled out from the intersection of County Hwy. A to go north on Hwy. 138, colliding with a dump truck.
The driver of the Subaru, the 78 year-old woman from Stoughton, was conveyed to an area hospital by UW Med Flight for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the empty dump truck, a 72 year-old man from Evansville, was not injured, but will be cited for failure to yield the right-of-way, according to the news release.