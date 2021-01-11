The Town of Dunkirk will have one contested race for the upcoming spring election.
Matt Harried will run against incumbent Norman Monsen for Town Chair.
The other four candidates are incumbents who are uncontested, and are unlikely to be unseated.
Dan Jenks is vying for Supervisor seat I, Ted Olson for Supervisor seat II, Greg Holte for constable and Bonnie Smithback for treasurer.
The spring election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, and currently there is not a February primary election that will have any Stoughton area candidates.
In addition to the Town of Dunkirk election, there will also be school board and municipality races and contests for the county executive, the state superintendent of schools and a slate of Dane County circuit court judges. All circuit court judges are running unopposed, but the county executive will have a contest between incumbent Joe Parisi and newcomer Mary Ann Nicholson.