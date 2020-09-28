In two weeks, the city will recognize its first Indigenous People’s Day.
It’s a recognition that will continue the second Monday of October each following year.
The draft states by observing Indigenous People’s Day, the City of Stoughton would like future generations to memorialize the profound loss indigenous peoples have experienced, to commend their resilience and to empower them going forward.
The Common Council passed the resolution 10-1 at it’s Tuesday, Sept. 22, meeting. Fred Hunt voted against the resolution because he disagreed with some of the language in the resolution.
The city has not historically observed Columbus Day. The resolution states that the continued celebration of Christopher Columbus “is an act of myth making that celebrates a man who killed and enslaved indigenous peoples of the Caribbean, and who never reached the land that would become the United States.”
In October 2019, Gov. Tony Evers recognized Indigenous People’s Day in Wisconsin, which is home to 11 federally recognized Indigenous Nations. The recognition did not replace Columbus Day; however, Madison declared its recognition in 2016.
The Community Affairs/Council Policy committee spearheaded the resolution. Alder Ben Heili sought advice for the resolution from Jason Yellowbird,a member of the Arikara tribe of North Dakota and Stoughton resident for 15 years.
Yellowbird said the resolution is a step in the right direction, but he would like to see more than a ceremonious celebration one day a year.
“I would like to see it be the first step in a long line of other actions,” he said.
Yellowbird suggested adding modern Native American history to the Stoughton Area School District curriculum, organizing fundraisers and legislation protecting sacred sites.
An informational pamphlet at Lake Kegonsa State Park states that Indigenous people built effigy mounds at the park between 1,000 and 1,400 A.D, and that Wisconsin is the global epicenter for effigy mound construction.
Dane County has 1,200 Ho-Chunk cultural reminders in conical, linear, and effigy mounds, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s cultural heritage tour.