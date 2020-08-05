A building expected to house a Dollar Tree and other retail tenants is breaking ground at 1008 Nygaard St. next to Culver’s.
Developer Blake George had not responded to multiple requests as of Tuesday, Aug. 4, about what other retail establishments would join the Dollar Tree, according to his original April application to the Planning Commission for site plan approval.
The commission approved George’s site plan that month, zoning administrator Mike Stacey told the Hub. A few weeks later, Common Council voted to combine the two lots on the site into one to add the final public approval for the development, according to meeting minutes dated April 28.
“Site preparation has begun including erosion control,” Stacey told the Hub in an email Thursday, July 30. “I expect the building permit to be issued soon and construction will begin.” Stacey said he expects construction to be completed by November.