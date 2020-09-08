Habitat for Humanity of Dane County plans to build housing near Stoughton High School.
Starting in the fall, the nonprofit organization would build four duplex-style homes near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and between Hamilton and Jackson streets at the future Abel Court.
The Plan Commission has set a public hearing for its next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, for a rezone of the proposed properties at 1114 and 1115 Abel Court from single-family residential to two-family residential.
The land is being donated for the homes by City of Stoughton resident Tony Hill. The Habitat for Humanity program has built at least 12 homes in Stoughton, including one in 2016 with volunteer efforts from more than 200 people.
Habitat for Humanity has not selected the individuals or families for the homes. It plans informational meetings that are required for applicants Sunday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 16.