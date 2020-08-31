Property and business owners can now have extended payment plans for the 2020 special assessments.
As a result of economic fallout from COVID-19, The Common Council passed a resolution at the Aug. 25 meeting to allow extended payment plans for people and businesses who were billed for sidewalks, curb and gutter improvements, carriage walks, retaining walls, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water systems improvements in 2020.
“The overall goal was, ‘let’s find some interim help for some of the people who may be struggling now,” City finance director Jamin Friedl said.
He noted that the longer the property owners take to pay, the assessment the more it could cost them. The interest rate for the payment plans is 3.5%.
Affected property owners will get information about the payment options in the mail. Anyone billed $201 or more is eligible.
For those billed from $1,501 to $5,000, the payment can be extended from 10 years to 15. For those billed $5,000 or more, it can be extended from 15 years and to 20 years, according to a memo from the committee.
Anyone billed $201 to $1,500 is eligible for a five year installment plan, as approved at the May 26 Common Council meeting