Uniroyal Engineered Products will start taking additional soil and groundwater samples to test for toxic materials after previous tests showed cause for concern.
The state Department of Natural Resources is requesting that Uniroyal conducts testing for toxic plasticizers, butanone and oxolane at the tank farm at 501 S. Water St., as well as a city owned property at 600 S. Fourth St.
In November 2019, the state Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection conducted a 20-year inspection and requested more solid and groundwater samples be taken. Uniroyal hired an environmental consultant service, Moraine Environmental, who drilled for samples on Feb. 20 and March 3. The consultant staff found one of the chemicals used in Uniroyal’s manufacturing process in one of the test wells, according to a memo from Uniroyal to Stoughton Utilities.
That discovery prompted the DNR to request the company now conduct more samples in a farther radius – including at the city owned property.
Moraine Environmental staff are looking for the plasticizers, or phthalates, in the samples, which is a chemical that makes plastic more flexible and has affected the reproductive system of laboratory animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control website.
They are also looking for methylethylketone or butanone and tetrahydrofuran or oxolane.
The chemicals are highly flammable liquid and vapor which causes serious eye irritation and may cause respiratory irritation, according to the CDC’s website.
The results will be made public after Moraine Environmental staff complete the report, finance committee members advised during the Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting.