The City of Stoughton is considering adjusting how 2020 sidewalks are paid for as a result of economic fallout from COVID-19.
The Finance committee passed a recommendation at its July 28 meeting to allow extended payment plans for people and businesses who were billed for sidewalks, curb and gutter improvements, carriage walks, retaining walls, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water systems improvements in 2020.
The Common Council is expected to vote on the resolution as early as the next meeting.
People or businesses that were billed $201 or more are eligible for the payment plans.
The extension would be available for people billed between $1,501 or more, going from 10 years to 15 for those billed up to $5,000 and to 20 years for those billed $5,000 or more, according to a memo from the committee.
As approved at the May 26 Common Council meeting, people or businesses billed between $201 to $1,500 are billed on a five year installment plan, and if the bill is $200 or under it must be paid in full on the 2020 taxes.
The interest rate is 3.5%.