A local theater group for youth is hoping to set up a space on Water Street in Stoughton.
Aligning Stars Theatre has submitted a plan to the city to renovate the former laundromat at 318 S. Water St., next to Nauti Norske and south of Stoughton Gymnastics on Main Street.
The Plan Commission has set a public hearing for its next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 to review the permit request.
Deirdre Bouzek, founder of the theater, wrote in the submission to the city the new space would provide more opportunities for area youth.
“This plan will give a much needed home to local youth theatre,” she wrote. “Stoughton has a long history of supporting the arts, and Aligning Stars Theatre has call Stoughton home for 10 years.”
The program is open to current students and alumni from Stoughton and McFarland, and recent productions include “Grease,” “Band Geeks The Musical,” “All Shook Up” and “Chicago.”
Bouzek has a long-term goal of reaching other communities to give more people a chance to become involved, she told the Hub in 2018.
The program formerly operated out of Stoughton High School but became independent in 2018.