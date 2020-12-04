In a year where loss, grief and hardship was in some way a defining factor for all of us, the Stoughton area still has plenty of people whose efforts to make life a little better for others deserve to be highlighted and appreciated.
Once again, our readers have a chance to weigh in on who should be honored as the 2020 Stoughton Courier Hub Citizen of the Year.
Each year, the Hub recognizes someone whose presence in Stoughton made a noticeable and positive impact on the quality of life in the community. The newspaper will announce the winner in late January 2021.
The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Last year, the Hub’s Citizen of the Year was “social warrior” Mary Lou Fendrick, the former director of Stoughton Head Start and co-founder of the Stoughton Area Resource Team, who was recognized for serving those in need. In 2018, it was Stoughton High School educational assistant Barbara Lowe, a longtime volunteer at the Stoughton Opera House, FFA and a variety of local causes.
Other recent winners include AnneMarie Oakland, founder of “Lunches For Vikings, Stoughton High School student Ian Bormett, who used the school’s Fab Lab to design an artificial hand for a local boy, Sonny Swangstu and Kendall McBroom for their work on remodeling the Stoughton Youth Center building, and Lynne Diebel for her conservation work with Badfish Creek and contributions to other local conservation efforts.
To make a nomination, email communityreporter@wcinet.com, fill out a form at ConnectStoughton.com or call 845-9559.
Nominations should include your name and contact information, the nominee’s name and an explanation of the nominee’s contributions to the community throughout 2020.
.