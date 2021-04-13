New Stoughton rules on food carts will wait for at least another month.
After nearly an hour of discussion, the Plan Commission delayed making a recommendation to the Common Council on the proposed food cart ordinance, which would affect Rise and Grind Coffee and any other food cart vendors that would offer drive-thru service.
The city has no food cart ordinance, and meaning food carts are operating on temporary permits or through special events licenses. For instance, the city permits food carts during festivals such as Syttende Mai, or Catfish River Festival.
Rise and Grind Coffee operates out of the Pick ‘n Save parking lot and uses a drive thru for customers.
Commissioners said they wanted more time to review a portion of the ordinance that would allow food carts on private property but prohibit it from being a drive-thru. Customers would have to walk up to the food cart.
During the public comment period, most speakers spoke in favor of allowing drive-thru service from carts. Commissioners discussed concerns about safety and traffic congestion that could be created by drive-thru service, but they decided to delay the decision until May.
The city has been working on the new ordinance since June 2019.