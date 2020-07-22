There was no opposition in the public hearing on Wednesday, July 15, for the proposed expansion of Eugster’s Farm Market in the Town of Rutland, Town Clerk Dawn George reported.
The planning commission is expected to review the proposal at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 3. The commission could then vote to recommend action to the Town Board, which could vote on it as soon as its Tuesday, Aug. 4 meeting.
George said one person spoke in support of Eugster’s expansion. Joe Eugster, owner of Eugster’s Farm Market, made a proposal in January to rezone 75.76 acres to expand his agricultural accessory uses at Eugster’s Farm Market and Petting Farm, 3865 Hwy. 138. If the rezoning and permit are approved for accessory uses, it would allow the 349-acre farm to have a larger footprint for its agricultural entertainment and educational events.
Those activities are held up to 200 days a year, according to the application for the expansion. The educational activities planned include the sale of agricultural and dairy products, petting farm, hiking, flower displays, a haunted house, sunflower days, lambing and kidding days, orchard days, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, folk music and Christmas trees available for cutting down.
The commission discussed the rezoning in January and again in February and had scheduled a hearing for the rezone and permit March 24, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had decided deed restrictions existing on other parts of the land would carry over to the newly rezoned area.