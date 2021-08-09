There is no public health threat from a brief overflow of a sanitary sewer in the Bayview Trailer Park on Friday, Aug. 6, according to a Kegonsa Sanitary District email to the Hub.
The overflow occurred at Pump Station D from around 10-10:15 p.m. during a heavy rain event that produced around 2.5 inches within an hour. According to the email, the pumps that serve the 220-some trailers in the park caught up with the flow in about 15 minutes, and overflow seeped into the ground immediately around the pump station.
The district is monitoring the situation and will work with Bayview Trailer Park management to try to eliminate clearwater from entering the system. The Wisconsin Department of Resources has been notified, according to the email, and any residents are encouraged to contact the district for more information at info@kegonsasanitarydistrict.com or 873-0230.