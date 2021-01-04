Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.