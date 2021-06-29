Stoughton now has a committee to address climate change in the city per a Common Council approval last week.
The Sustainability Committee will comprise up to nine community members, and two alders, who will likely meet once a month. But that scheduling still has to be finalized, Ald. Ben Heili (Dist. 4) told the Hub.
The hope is that the committee, in recognizing that climate change is a global issue, will conceptualize ideas and plans to tackle that crisis around the city. City buildings could undergo changes to become more sustainable, as well as integrating sustainability into other departments such as planning and recreation, Heili said.
Any Stoughton resident with an interest in prioritizing sustainability should apply to the committee, he said. But people with backgrounds in physical sciences, biology, ecology, building and construction are especially encouraged.
Prospective members may fill out a short application on the city’s website. Then, after Common Council consideration and approval, Mayor Tim Swadley will appoint them to the committee.
The city’s Community Affairs/Council Policy committee originally conceptualized the sustainability group idea. But as CACP members wanted to tackle climate change, they found they needed more time to do resarsch. So CACP instead recommended the sustainability committee idea to the Council on June 1.
Alders subsequently approved the committee June 22.
Although goals, and objectives of the committee are still being defined, Heili told the Hub that the ideal scenario is for members to have the opportunity to dive deep into their research, and use other communities as models for how to integrate sustainability measures.
Then, members can give information to other city committees and commissions to help guide decisions, Heili said.
“I’m excited that the city is choosing to go this way, that we are making this a priority in the near future,” Heili said.
Other nearby communities that have sustainability committees include Verona, Monona and Fitchburg.