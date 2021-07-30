Not many people would describe a native mesic prairie “home” – unless you are City of Stoughton resident Kathy Engelberger.
The master gardener, long time volunteer and now chair of the city’s new Friends of the Stoughton Prairie Task Force said prairies are Wisconsin’s most natural landscape, and are the environment that many of the insect life evolved in.
“For me it is just very comfortable to be in,” she told the Hub. “It feels normal. It is not foreign, it is not out of place...It is home.”
In an effort to preserve and maintain Stoughton’s prairies, she is heading the Friends group that was created in partnership with the public works department and City of Stoughton. The Common Council approved the task force on Tuesday, July 27.
Public works director Brett Hebert hopes the task force will be a collective of experts who advise the department and perform research, physical work, public education, seed harvesting and are lookout for the overall health of the prairie lands in Stoughton.
“We need some help. We do not have the expertise or staffing levels to adequately maintain the prairies the way they should be,” Hebert told the Hub.
The vision for the task force is to set up public work days where volunteers can help pull invasive species, or other restoration work, and have events that inform people about maintaining prairies on private property.
The task force will target three prairies in the Stoughton area: Amundson Park, which is west of Hwy. N and includes the Kiwanis Disc Golf Course; Schefelker Park north of Roby Road and Bjorn Park, which is east of Page Street near the Yahara River.
It will consist of three citizen members (each holding a three-year term), one city staff member and one public works committee member.
And the group is recruiting volunteers to help on the first work day which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 8 at Schefelker Park, 1200 Overlook Drive.
“We want it to be fun, inspiring and educational,” she said. “We don’t want to make this a labor because they are just so special, just so beautiful and so important for the environment.
Tallgrass prairies are among the most decimated and threatened natural communities in the Midwest and the world. Of the 2.1 million acres that were native prairie when Europeans arrived 150 years ago, less than 10,000 acres native prairie remains today, according to the state Department of Natural Resources’ website.
Most native prairies found today in Wisconsin are small remnants that are less than 10 acres in size and few exceed 50 acres.
Engelberger described the three prairies on public land in Stoughton as stunning.
“You see taller than average plants about 3-4 feet tall,” she said. “Half of them are blooming plants and half are grasses. You have tall, alive, beautiful plants waving in the wind, full of birds, full of insects. You have it noisy, it is bright and with every changing color. Even in the fall the grasses will be beautiful with golden and reddish colors.”
Some of the aggressive plant species that need to be removed are Queen Anne’s Lace, Sumac and Indian Hemp, Engelberger said.
For information on the task force, visit stoughtonpublicworks.com/stoughton-prairies-task-force.