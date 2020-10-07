Next year, people could cross the Yahara River on a new pedestrian bridge near Mandt Park.
The state Department of Natural Resources awarded the City of Stoughton Parks and Recreation department a $138,249 grant to fund the bridge connecting the proposed Yahara River Redevelopment project and Mandt Park.
The pedestrian bridge is part of Phase 1 of the redevelopment between Fourth and South Seventh streets, and between East South Street and the Yahara River.
The Redevelopment Authority’s proposal for the Yahara Riverfront Redevelopment project includes residential space, a three-story building with more than 100 apartments, spaces for small businesses and renovation of the old Public Works building. In addition, the city’s parks and recreation department is planning a whitewater park, which would have in-stream rapids, a “standing wave” for surfing, a spectator area, a beach and trails through the downtown area.
The pedestrian bridge is expected to be 12 feet wide and 130 feet long. It will be east of Fourth Street and if a person is crossing the bridge they would be able to see Rotary Park and the Stoughton Opera House, Dan Glynn parks and recreation director wrote to the Hub in an email. Construction is expected to start in 2021.
Other improvements in Phase 1 include a trail connecting Fourth Street to Seventh Street and riverbank restoration at the redevelopment site.
The new grant comes from the Land Water Conservation Fund, a federal grant program administered by the state DNR. The money comes from royalties paid to the federal government for offshore drilling in federal waters, according to the DNR’s website.
The City and parks department acquired more than $800,000 in grants for the improvements to the project.