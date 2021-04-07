Last week, the Dane County Board of Supervisors announced a new feature on the county’s Legislative Information Center.
It lets people sign up to receive committee agendas as they are posted.
According to a county news release, aside from the new “send agenda” feature, the board has worked to increase resources for the public on the basics of the legislative process. The website now features additional information on the duties of the standing committees, an outline of the legislative process, and a series of videos that show how to use the Legislative Information Center.
The feature had 359 subscribers signed up as of April 1.
“The Board wants the public to be a part of the decisions we make, improving awareness of the process is such an important step,” county board chair Analiese Eicher said in the news release.
“We are always striving to increase public awareness of the important work the county board commissions and committees do. It is critical residents know what we’re working on so they are able to weigh in on important decisions.”