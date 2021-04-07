Around Stoughton, it’s not uncommon to see people wearing plenty of purple to support the hometown Vikings.
But on Thursday, April 15, people can wear purple to show support for military families and children during “Purple Up! For Military Kids” day.
According to a news release from the Otis Sampson American Legion Post Auxiliary Unit 59, the day is designated nationally for “Department of Defense Education Activity communities to wear purple to show support and thank military children for their strength and sacrifices.”
Last week, unit members put together gift bags for children in the Stoughton Area School district with parents on active duty, National Guards and/or Reserves.
“As a major supporter and advocate for veterans, the military, and their families for more than a century, the American Legion Auxiliary appreciates and celebrates military children who give up so much as their military parents work to protect and defend our nation,” the release states. “Many members of the American Legion Family participate in Purple Up! Day with personal experience and understanding of those sacrifices.”
According to the news release, the color purple was chosen, as it indicates all the service colors — Air Force blue, Army green, Navy blue, Marine red and Coast Guard blue — “ to combine for the mutual benefit of all in the color purple.”