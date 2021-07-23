Two motorcyclists were taken to UW Hospital with “serious injuries” after their motorcycles collided while they were riding together on Hwy. 14 around 10 a.m. Friday.
According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release on Friday, July 23, deputies and units from the Oregon police, fire and EMS departments responded to the crash on the highway, at Hill Road in the Town of Rutland. Preliminary investigation indicates the two motorcycles were traveling together and ran into one another, injuring both operators.
According to the news release, a 63 year old man operating a 2013 Harley Davidson and a 61 year old man operating a 2016 Harley Davidson collided, resulting in the first man being pinned underneath his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to UW Hospital with a serious injury.
The other motorcyclist, who was wearing a half helmet, was thrown from his bike and sustained a serious injury, according to the news release. He was also taken to UW Hospital.
Highway 14 remained closed in both directions until 11:25 a.m. while deputies investigated the crash, according to the news release.