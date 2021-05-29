Around 150 property owners can expect redone sidewalks this summer.
In conjunction with street construction, some property owners on through fairs such as Nygaard Street, Roby Road and Lincoln Avenue would have their sidewalks, curb, gutter, or driveways aprons assessed pending approvals from the Common Council on May 25.
The property owner is responsible for 50% of the costs for sidewalks and replacement of curb and gutter and 100% of costs for driveways, driveway aprons and other unique property items.
The prices for the improvements range from $60 to $3,900, according to a memo from the city. A letter was sent to properties with special assessments in April, according to a memo provided to the council.
Property owners can make incremental payments, a memo states. Invoices greater than $200 but less than $1,500 can be paid in equal installments over five years with interest and invoices greater than $1,500 can be paid in equal installments over 10 years with interest, the memo states.