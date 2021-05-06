Dane County is set to add $15 million to its ongoing efforts to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding -- which the County Board is set to vote on at its Thursday, May 6 meeting -- would come from the federal American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year, which provided the county $106 million for pandemic relief. The money will go toward the county's Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program, a partnership launched one year ago with Dane Buy Local, according to a May 6 county news release.
“So many of our businesses are continuing to struggle to make ends meet and rebound from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in the news release. “While recovery will not happen overnight, these grants play a crucial role in helping our local economy and area businesses bounce back.”
To date, the partnership has received more than $14 million in funds for pandemic relief for small businesses. The county's program was launched in April 2020 with $800,000 in county dollars, prior to passage of the federal government COVID-19 relief CARES Act.
Dane Buy Local awarded $4 million in the second round of the grant program in January 2021, with all funding having been allocated to nearly 400 businesses, according to the news release. Those grants averaged $10,000 each, with a focus on retail, restaurants, independent contractors, event and music spaces, and gym and fitness centers.
Dane Buy Local will administer this third round of the grants, and business owners will be able to fill out an application form beginning next week on danebuylocal.com. Applications will be accepted until funds run out, according to the website.