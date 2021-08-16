John Miller, who prefers to go by Jack, has assumed the role of sports and community reporter for Wisconsin Media Group, the position formerly held by Benjamin Pierce.
His first day with the organization was on Monday, Aug. 16.
In his role, Miller will cover sports for the Verona Press, Oregon Observer, Stoughton Courier Hub and Fitchburg Star. And while his community coverage will mainly focus on Fitchburg, he will also cover features, profiles and upcoming events as needed for the three weeklies.
"I can't wait to get started," Miller said. "I'm excited to meet all the communities I'll be covering."
Miller, a Janesville native, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2018, where he majored in journalism and minored in psychology. At Whitewater, Miller was honored with the Best Student award for the Broadcast/Print/Web major.
After graduation, Miller did freelance sports work at the Milton Courier, Janesville Gazette and the Daily Jefferson County Union. That led to being hired as the Milton Courier’s sports editor in January 2019.
Most recently, Miller worked as the Daily Jefferson County Union’s sports editor, where he coordinated the coverage of eight local high school teams, along with one college program.
“We are beyond excited to have Jack join our expanding team of talented journalists,” Emilie Heidemann, community and business editor for the Hub said. “We hired him not just for the work he can do, but for the person he is.”
If you have questions or story ideas, contact Miller at jmiller@wisconsinmediagroupcom.