Mershon’s Cidery is moving from being tucked away in the city’s business park, to one of the prominent buildings on Main Street.
The cidery, which started in 2014 has outgrown its space in the business park on the city’s northeast side, owner Joseph Baird told the Hub in August.
The Common Council unanimously approved a permit for Indoor Commercial Entertainment and light industrial activities incidental to indoor sales at the Tuesday, Sept. 22, meeting. Those two permits will cover the cidery’s two functions of manufacturing cider and serving alcohol.
The building at 124 W. Main St. was the former Cinema Cafe, which closed in May after three decades of showing movies to the Stoughton community.
The business is expected to grow into a space more than 10 times the size of the current location, expanding the tasting room from 1,000 square feet to potentially 5,000 square feet.
He said the 15,000 square foot basement in the former cinema has an ambient temperature of 55 degrees and would be perfect for aging the locally made wines and ciders.
On the first floor, he hopes to have a tasting room, glass walls to watch wine and cider fermentation and add a single theater in the future.
“Wine not make a local cider with all the apples we grow around here?” he said with a laugh.
In the future, Baird said he would like to serve pizza and feature a gourmet food menu, but making fresh local cider is his first priority.