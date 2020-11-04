The empty lot at 314 W. Main St. could soon become a new apartment complex, after a developer agreed to purchase the property Oct. 21.
Blake George agreed to purchase the former Marathon gas station for $72,000 and told the city’s Redevelopment Authority (RDA) he intends to build two multifamily buildings with four one-bedroom apartments.
The RDA bought the property 10 years ago, and has spent more than $300,000 to clear and prepare the site for sale. Since 2017, at least six agreements have been delayed or terminated mainly because of environmental concerns of the site, and an originally unnoticed deed restriction that had prevented nearly all residential development.
The RDA and Speedway agreed to remove the deed restrictions in June, after the city agreed to a $39,000 settlement from Chicago Title Insurance Company, which had failed to find covenants and restrictions when the city purchased the property.
RDA chair Dale Reeves said while he wasn’t involved in the initial purchase of the property, this was the best option, considering the amount of time the property has been on the market, environmental conditions and the current market conditions.
He added that preparing the property to be in good condition for sale takes time, and he was confident that this agreement will move forward.
“Blake is a real estate professional and has been involved in this for a long time also,” he said. “Both parties wanted this to happen and have been working for the last couple years — that I know about — to get that thing done.”
George owns Lee and Associates, a Madison-based commercial real estate brokerage firm.
The newest agreement has four contingencies, including an environmental assessment and providing evidence for financing, part of which can be met with a grant through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, according to the agreement. Other contingencies are physical inspections and that the property can be served by utilities such as electricity, gas, cable and telephone.
The development must also meet standards set forth by the state Department of Natural Resources in April, 2019.
Those include installing a vapor barrier and vapor mitigation system to reduce chemical vapors from contaminated soil and groundwater being released into the building and prohibiting water supply wells. The standards also included removing 900 cubic yards, or roughly 1,200 tons of soil from the property.