A 26 year old man was shot at Shakers Saloon early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the City of Stoughton Police department.
Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, police received calls reporting shots being fired at Shakers Saloon, 111 Chalet Drive. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the parking lot, according to the release.
The current condition of the victim is unknown. The man was transported to a Madison hospital by Med Flight after initially being taken to Edgerton Hospital, according to the release.
In the release, police said that the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.