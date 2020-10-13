One man is dead, and another is injured, after an electrocution incident in the Town of Dunkirk on Tuesday morning.
Two men contracted to replace siding on a home in Dunkirk were electrocuted just before 9 a.m. while building scaffolding at a home on the 1400 block of Spring Road, according to a Dane County Sheriff’s press release.
The two men were holding a tall metal pole as it caught wind and hit a 7200 volt power line, according to the release. After being electrocuted, the two men were unresponsive and witnesses began performing CPR. Once EMS and deputies arrived, they took over life-saving efforts.
Both men were transported by EMS to local hospitals, according to the release. The 28 year old man was injured but is expected to survive, and the 33 year old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation.
The name of the deceased is being withheld until family can be notified.