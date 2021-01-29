A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing officers and driving drunk through the Town of Pleasant Springs.
At 3:29 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle with suspicions of impaired driving on County Hwy. N at Rinden Road.
The driver, according to the release, fled the stop and drove westbound. City of Monona Police assisted in the pursuit, and officers eventually arrested Ely Arzate, 21, Chicago, for operating while intoxicated and felony eluding. He also was cited for speeding on a divided highway and reckless driving.
According to the release, he was being held at the Dane County Jail on Friday afternoon on the felony charges.