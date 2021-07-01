Just one year after adding a new facility on East Main Street, Weebleworld Childcare Center hopes to add a third 2,900-square foot building to the property.
The new building would be on the same parcel as an existing building on the west side of Hwy. N, at 1640 E. Main St. The application states that the new building would accommodate the families that are on the waiting list and seeking childcare.
Weebleworld owner Maggie Gasner said that the demand for childcare in Stoughton is high.
“We have a very long waiting list and Dane County, this area especially, is kind of a childcare desert, which means for every three children looking for placement there is one spot available,” Gasner told the Hub.
The Plan Commission is expected to review the permit application for the new building at the 6 p.m. Monday, July 12, meeting. If approved, Gasner said they are hoping to start construction before winter and she would hire more teachers to accommodate the increase in students.
The building would accommodate school-age children and will have a 4,500-square foot outdoor play area. The other building on that property would accommodate 4K learners, and the location on the east side of Hwy. N would be for preschool and under, Ganser said.
The outdoor play area is expected to have a variety of spaces for imaginative play, such as building areas, areas for gross motor skills and mud kitchens to play in the dirt.
Ganser said that when she opened her second Weebleworld location on the three acre lot off of East Main Street, she had intentions to expand, but didn’t foresee it happening this quickly.
“We want to expand to provide quality care for families in the Stoughton area and to be able to accommodate children from infants all the way up to when they start middle school,” she said. “This is a way to make sure there is a continuum of care for kids.”