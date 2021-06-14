A Madison woman accused of shooting at another person during a road rage incident has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.
Breanna Patton, 27, pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of recklessly endangering safety during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, May 27, according to online court records.
During an initial appearance on June 19, Patton also pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and received a cash bond agreement for $3,000 set by Circuit Court Commissioner Jason Hanson. The bond agreement prohibits her from being at Sandhill Elementary School or possessing a dangerous weapon as defined by state statutes, according to online court records.
A pre-trial conference is set for Tuesday, Aug. 31, with Dane County Judge David Conway.
Patton is accused of allegedly shooting at another Sandhill Elementary School parent after an argument in the drop-off lane on Thursday, April 8. The incident resulted in three bullets hitting the side of homes on 1500 Lincoln Ave., according to a criminal complaint filed with Dane County court.
The incident started in the one-lane student drop-off area just before 9 a.m. April 8, the criminal complaint states. In an interview with police, the other woman involved said she had been shot at after dropping her daughter off at Sandhill. She told police she was running late for work and the person in front of her, later identified as Patton, was blocking her path.
The woman told police that she then drove on the grass to get around the car in front of her, which resulted in an argument between the two women, the criminal complaint states. Upon leaving the school campus going southbound on Lincoln Avenue, the woman told police that Patton allegedly tailed her and fired three shots at her car, which was not struck.
No one was injured inside the homes that were struck by bullets.
