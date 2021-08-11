Ed Minihan will likely long be remembered in these parts as a man who dedicated much of his life to local government, and particularly land preservation of his beloved Town of Dunn.
The 77-year-old longtime town chairman with a master’s degree in sociology died Thursday evening, Aug. 5, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. His wife of 45 years, Sue, died in July 2020, also at 77, and a memorial for her had been scheduled at the Minihan home this week.
Minihan joined the Town of Dunn plan Commission in the late 1970s and soon was elected to the Town Board. This year marked his 44th on the board, the last 42 as chair. His government interests expanded beyond Dunn, also serving on the Madison area transportation Board, the Dane County Board of Zoning Appeals and on the the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC).
In information provided to the Hub for this spring’s election — he ran unopposed — Minihan said he was running for another term “because the Town of Dunn as a sustainable community is the legacy my spouse and I wanted very much.” He cited the restoration of two major wetlands and six detention basins in the town.
“We are the only municipality to build a fish spawning area to add to the fishery in the Town and County,” he wrote. “We have won two sustainable community awards from Renew America but we are not done yet. There is more to do.”
Town Sup. Steve Greb said Minihan’s name is almost synonymous with the Town of Dunn.
“His tireless dedication to the land and the people of the town have shaped the wonderful community we live in today,” he wrote the Hub in an email Monday. “His long term vision for our town and his work on farmland preservation and community engagement will be his legacy carried forward for many generations.”
In 2001, several town officials nominated him for that year’s Grassroots Government Leadership Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution as a local leader.
The letter describes the successful implementation of an “innovative land use program to preserve the rural integrity of the township.” It said benefits and results of the program include acres of open space, restored wetlands and farmland, and tons of materials diverted from landfills.
“It is founded on the belief that the people of the town have the ability and right to guide the destiny of the landscape in which they live, instead of allowing the landscape, economics and culture to be changed by external forces,” it read.
Leaving Michigan
The Minihans moved to Dunn from Ed’s home state of Michigan in 1972, having grown up in a small town but having bad urban experiences in Ann Arbor, which experienced race riots and Vietnam War protests.
He was a first-generation Irish-American. Minihan joined the Navy and eventually became a firefighter. He became a firefighter and recalled first fighting fires with his father when he was 8.
Minihan worked in several career fields, including education, railroad administration, health care administration and a side hustle as a blacksmith.
But it was his work as a firefighter that helped persuade him to start a new life away from Michigan. While working to control fires in Detroit, he was called back to Ann Arbor to deal with fires started by anti-war protests.
“My partner and I went in to extinguish a fire that was burning in the university’s lab chemical storage area,” he remembered. “We were coming off of an urban experience that wasn’t a good situation.”
When they left, he told the Hub in 2017, they knew they were leaving for good.
“We decided to put down deep roots here,” he said.
Completing a mission
Putting down roots brought with it Minihan’s mission, as he called it, to make the world a better place, starting in his adopted hometown, which was experiencing intense development pressure.
Unlike neighboring Fitchburg, which responded by becoming a city in 1983 and has since grown to nearly 30,000 people, Dunn created internal development protection programs under Minihan’s leadership, such as the Purchase of Development Rights.
But he couldn’t do it himself. He told the Hub the Lake Waubesa shoreline and Dunn’s fertile fields and prairies would look much different today if not for a small, but dedicated group of environmentalists, who took the time to talk with and educate their neighbors.
“This all has been about people participating,” he added. “That’s the key. This was the populace acting.”
That action met with resistance, however, as some teachers harassed activists’ kids at school, and the opposition included death threats, he said.
“These were hard-fought battles,” he told the Hub. “It does take leadership and people who are in support to get the truth out and educate the populace.”
Ultimately, the PDR program passed, allowing the town to essentially choose areas to allow development and prevent it in others through contracts.
“It’s a small community that got together and decided to do the right thing,” he told the Hub. ““It’s my wife’s and my legacy.”
Jim Ferolie and previous reporting by Bill Livick contributed to this story.