The Stoughton Landmarks Commission is continuing its steadfast effort to help preserve the city’s historic downtown.
And now, the commission is involving the public in that affair. That is through a virtual meeting about a proposal to turn a portion of the downtown into a historic district at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The Lakota Group, a historic preservation consulting firm the commission hired in 2019 to lead the project, will deliver a presentation during a committee of the whole meeting that night.
The meeting, the fourth in a series the commission sponsored about the project, is an informational presentation and will likely be followed by a public hearing in February, according to a commission news release.
The consultant is to discuss what it sees as the advantages of preserving Stoughton’s Main Street buildings from from Fifth Street to the Yahara River through a designated historic district.
The district is a mechanism to preserve the character of aged buildings through an extra layer of protection through the commission.
If property owners in the future want to change the color of their building’s facade, replace windows, add signage or complete structural additions, they would have to go through an approval process with the landmarks commission.
The designation would not affect the interior of the building, nor will it require property owners to change existing exteriors.
The city’s plan commission has a similar layer of approval processes in place on the 67 properties. The commission’s proposal would replace the downtown design overlay zoning district, which started in 2009.
The commission scheduled a previous meeting for March 18, but it had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic which was just starting to affect Dane County.
The virtual meeting will be accessible through a computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/89650131557.
People can also join by telephone using dial-in number: US: +1 312 626 6799 or using Webinar ID: 896 5013 1557 in the Zoom app.