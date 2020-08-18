At the turn of last century, Main Street in Stoughton was converted from a two lane dirt road to a paved throughway.
Men laid the pavement, brick by brick. A single photograph taken by an amateur photographer depicts that day, and many more.
Graduating from Stoughton High School in 1890, Wilhelm H. Linderud documented people, buildings, scenes and Lake Kegonsa in a photo collection that has been historically preserved which dates back to 1894. His granddaughter donated the collection to the Stoughton Historical Society in 2010.
The Landmarks Commission created a website of roughly 170 digitized photos taken from negatives originally on glass slides -- a century old system used for photographs. Since then, the Landmarks Commission has been working to identify the buildings and people from the city’s past. When the website first went live in March 2019, less than 10% of the photos had dates or names. Now more than 50% of the photos are identified, Landmark Commission member Todd Hubing said.
Photos have first and last names, and buildings have street addresses and construction dates. People from Ohio, Minnesota and even Sweden have visited the website and made comments about who the mystery subjects are. Five months ago, one commenter identified a house at 316 N. Johnson St. writing “My family, the Venskes, lived there from 1969-2007.”
But there are still many more photos that need to be identified.
Hubing started attending commission meetings four years ago because of his interest in the Linderud photo collection. He said some of the unidentified buildings might still exist today, but slight changes make them hard to identify, such as porches being added on or taken off.
What surrounded the structures in the early 20th century is also very different from what surrounds the buildings now, he said. Some photos have no trees and no surrounding houses, whereas today those houses might have an entire subdivision in the backyard.
The picture of Crest Funeral Home at 206 W. Prospect St., is nearly unrecognizable. The house, built in 1904, has few homes surrounding it and only a scattering of trees.
“That's a magnificent building and I would have said that building is no longer anywhere in town, but it's been identified as Crest Funeral Home,” Hubing said.
He described the adventure of finding the still standing buildings as kind of a scavenger hunt.
“It’s fun looking around town and seeing what you can discover,” he said.
Although other photos are still standing, some images have been gone for years and can only be identified by historical records or family members.
Image number DSCF0200, for instance, is a black and white picture of a three story home. The Queen Anne Home-style tower is higher than the chimney and the entrance has an open porch. According to the comment section, this large home sat on the northwest corner of Main Street and Paige Street. It was demolished in the 1960s, and in the same site is now an abandoned gas station.
Hubing said there are still 17 residential houses, 85 people and 91 locations that still need to be identified.