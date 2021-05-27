After three years with the City of Stoughton, Holly Licht is resigning as the city clerk on Tuesday, May 25.
Licht will start as the clerk at the City of Verona on June 28. She was formerly the deputy clerk of Verona from 2014-2018.
As a clerk, Licht administered 12 elections during her tenure in addition to training 80 election workers, her resume states.
The City of Stoughton is still determining the process for hiring a new city clerk but is expected to post an application to the city’s website.