The Stoughton Public Library is now fine-free.
The decision last month eliminates all overdue fines for late materials and allows people who had been unable to use their cards because of late charges to begin checking materials out again.
“The resolution that the board passed reaffirms the fundamental principle that the library is for everyone, regardless of their circumstances or their ability to pay,” library director Jim Ramsey told the Hub.
Ramsey told the Hub last December as the library board was first considering the switch to being fine free that he had been following the national trend to eliminate them for years. After having a presentation to the board last November, and then a discussion at the Aug. 19, library board meeting, board members unanimously voted to eliminate overdue fines on Sept. 14.
Although the library board will finalize details of the policy this month, the elimination of overdue fines on most items is effective immediately.
Standard due dates for materials still apply, and patrons will be charged for lost or damaged items. Late items that are rented outside of the South Central Library System (SCLS) cannot be guaranteed to be fine-free.
Previously, patrons were charged $0.10-0.20 a day, or sometimes $1, for returning overdue items.
If the patron returns the item after it has been considered lost, the fines will be removed from their account.
Ramsey said the decision to eliminate overdue fines is beneficial from both equity and financial standpoints.
Of the 54 libraries in the state South Central Library System, which is a consortium of libraries that closely share materials, 26 have already gone fine-free including Madison, Verona, Fitchburg and Middleton, Mark Ibach spokesperson for the SCLS told the Hub.
If patrons wanted to avoid overdue fines at the Stoughton Public Library, they could simply drive to surrounding communities and check out materials from libraries that do not charge fines. Because county funding for libraries is partially based on the amount of circulation, losing patrons to other libraries has a negative financial impact.
“The library benefits more financially from checking out items at their library than it does with an overdue fine because of the way county funding is set up on use” Ramsey said.
Overdue fines only make 1.5% of the library’s annual revenue, according to its website.
Stoughton’s fine-free resolution states that research from other libraries shows that fines do not increase returns rates.
“There is mounting evidence that indicates eliminating library late fines increases library card adoption and library usage,” the resolution states.
The next step is to waive already accrued fines for our patrons in the next months, Ramsey wrote to the Hub in an email.
“Unfortunately, there’s not a switch we can flip that will make already accrued fines disappear!” he wrote.