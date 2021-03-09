2016-05-19-sto-nws-lead_crew_ditch

City of Madison crews replace lead service lines leading into a home. The city’s decade-long lead pipe replacement program, begun in 2001, is considered a model of how to remove harmful lead from municipal water systems. Current federal regulations require only replacement of utility-owned lead pipes, which can increase rather than decrease lead levels in water.

Stoughton Utilities has secured grant funding through the state Department of Natural Resources to help cover homeowner costs related to lead water service line replacement this year.

Around 580 homes in the City of Stoughton are currently served by a full or partial lead water service line. Lead exposure, including from drinking water, can cause serious health effects, especially to children and pregnant women, according to a news release from Stoughton Utilities.

Stoughton Utilities has worked with the Stoughton Utilities Committee and the Stoughton City Council to enact a new ordinance that declares lead service lines a public nuisance and mandates replacement of all public and privately-owned lead service lines.

Stoughton Utilities plans to use grant funding awarded by the DNR to replace 100% of the lead service lines in the city this year. Grant funding is anticipated to cover all homeowner costs associated with lead service line replacement.

A typical lead service line replacement can cost homeowners between $3,000 and $5,000, the news release states.

Galvanized steel water services are also grant eligible where the galvanized services line was downstream of lead water services lines, she said.

Weiss will host a Facebook Live event on the Stoughton Utilities page at 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 to provide more information about the project and answer questions.

Stoughton Utilities stressed the importance of getting all service line verifications complete and getting all customer authorization forms returned as soon as possible.

“The DNR grant funding is an amazing opportunity for Stoughton homeowners that have old lead water service lines,” Weiss said in the news release. “We urge all homeowners that are contacted by Stoughton Utilities to respond quickly to our request to verify their service line material so we can locate all lead lines in Stoughton and provide these homes with new water service lines at no cost to the homeowner.”

For information, visit stoughtonutilities.com or call 873-3379.

Inspection for homes constructed prior to 1960

Utility technicians are currently going door-to-door in older neighborhoods with homes constructed prior to 1960 to gather an accurate inventory of homes served by lead service lines. Service line verification requires technicians to access the property’s basement where the service line enters the home. Technicians will perform a visual inspection to determine the service line material.

Verifications are conducted daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and typically take less than 10 minutes. Technicians place a door hanger on customer front doors at least one day prior to the first attempted visit. Customers will be notified of their service line material at the time of verification and, when necessary, will be given notification of public nuisance and replacement authorization forms allowing Stoughton Utilities to replace the lead service line. Homeowners should ensure there are no obstructions on the path to or near the water meter so technicians for easy access.

Homeowners who have received a door hanger from Stoughton Utilities requesting access to their water meter should contact the company to schedule an appointment as soon as possible to ensure they are included in the 2021 project and will have their costs covered by the grant funding.

Only those customers living in historic neighborhoods with known lead service lines are being contacted. Customers in homes built after lead service lines were prohibited, or homes that have already been confirmed to not be served by a lead service line, will not be contacted.

