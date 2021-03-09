Stoughton Utilities has secured grant funding through the state Department of Natural Resources to help cover homeowner costs related to lead water service line replacement this year.
Around 580 homes in the City of Stoughton are currently served by a full or partial lead water service line. Lead exposure, including from drinking water, can cause serious health effects, especially to children and pregnant women, according to a news release from Stoughton Utilities.
Stoughton Utilities has worked with the Stoughton Utilities Committee and the Stoughton City Council to enact a new ordinance that declares lead service lines a public nuisance and mandates replacement of all public and privately-owned lead service lines.
Stoughton Utilities plans to use grant funding awarded by the DNR to replace 100% of the lead service lines in the city this year. Grant funding is anticipated to cover all homeowner costs associated with lead service line replacement.
A typical lead service line replacement can cost homeowners between $3,000 and $5,000, the news release states.
Galvanized steel water services are also grant eligible where the galvanized services line was downstream of lead water services lines, she said.
Weiss will host a Facebook Live event on the Stoughton Utilities page at 5 p.m. Monday, March 15 to provide more information about the project and answer questions.
Stoughton Utilities stressed the importance of getting all service line verifications complete and getting all customer authorization forms returned as soon as possible.
“The DNR grant funding is an amazing opportunity for Stoughton homeowners that have old lead water service lines,” Weiss said in the news release. “We urge all homeowners that are contacted by Stoughton Utilities to respond quickly to our request to verify their service line material so we can locate all lead lines in Stoughton and provide these homes with new water service lines at no cost to the homeowner.”
For information, visit stoughtonutilities.com or call 873-3379.