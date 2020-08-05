A plan to replace an east-side Kwik Trip northeast of the intersection of Hwys. 51 and N is still on hold while the La Crosse-based company works out traffic concerns.
Kwik Trip submitted plans to the city in February for a new building at 1700 E. Main St., but neighbors, alders and Plan Commission members expressed reservations about both the exit onto Cedarbrook Lane and driveway for an adjacent development that would go between the convenience store and its gas pumps.
Company representatives are still negotiating access for that building, Michael Stacey, zoning administrator for the city said. The new 9,200 square foot gas station would be built with a carwash and be open 24-hours.
Commissioners expect to discuss the plan at their next meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, Stacey said.
The adjacent building has a driveway to County Hwy. N that would split the new convenience store from its gas pumps. The driveway is also Fastenal’s access point.
Commissioners concluded at their June 8 meeting that Kwik Trip, the property owner, Mark Rosenbaum, and one of the tenants, Fastenal, would need to strike an agreement to ensure access to the building, which also features a karate studio and a hair salon.
Ald. Phil Caravello (Dist.- 2), requested a traffic study in June for the intersection of Cedarbrook Lane and Hwy. N, where all Kwik Trip traffic traveling south on N will be required to exit.
After the Plan Commission reviews Kwik Trip’s plan, the Common Council would vote on whether to accept it. If approved, the current eastside Kwik Trip at 1231 E. Main St., would close and the property eventually sold, according to the application.