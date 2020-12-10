The City of Stoughton will discuss the annexation of the last two parcels within the Kettle Park West development.
The city’s plan commission is expected to vote on annexing those two parcels of land, around 5 acres in all, at its upcoming Monday, Dec. 14, meeting.
The four-acre parcel would increase the park land space on the west edge of the Kettle Park West development, Rodney Scheel planning director told the Hub in an email. The other, which is slightly larger than an acre, is at the future south leg of the state Hwy. 138 roundabout, for which construction is planned to start in 2022.
Even though the majority of Kettle Park West’s nearly 150 acres were annexed to the city in 2013, these two parcels remained with the town because the project has expanded and changed since then, Scheel wrote in an email.
After the commission makes a recommendation, the decision will go to the Common Council.
To speak during the meeting register at cityofstoughton.com by 5:45 p.m. the day of the meeting.