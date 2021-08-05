Dunkirk residents are hoping to perverse agriculture land and natural areas through a Rural Preservation Program (RPP).
In April 2019, the town voted to move forward with the program and is holding an informational meeting on the voluntary efforts.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the Town Hall, 654 County Hwy N.
“The meeting will provide information on how this voluntary program promotes land protection through a working relationship between the landowner and the town,” Deb Wiepz, Commission Chair wrote to the Hub in a news release. “The process involves the sale of development rights by the landowner to the town of Dunkirk, and permanently maintains that land for agricultural purposes. There will be time for questions following the meeting.”
A notice of interest was sent in July to Dunkirk landowners with 35 acres or more, and filling out the form or requesting more information is the first step in the process, the release states.
The town has an opportunity to receive 50% matching funds from a Natural Resources Conservation Service - USDA farmland protection grant. It is hoping to receive notice of interest forms by Sept. 15, 2021 to be able to review and select properties in time to utilize the grant funding.
For more information, visit townofdunkirk.com/community/development_rights.asp or contact:
Deb Wiepz, RPP Commission Chair, 608-445-1320, dwiepz@gmail.com
Kim Maerz, RPP Commission Secretary, 608-692-3026, themaerz@gmail.com