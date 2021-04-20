City staff and project engineers are holding an informational session for 2021 road construction projects later this month.
At the virtual event, people can watch a presentation and ask questions starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
The open house will cover projects in central Stoughton. They include Nygaard Street, Roby Road and Lincoln Avenue, with most projects having temporary road closures and detours.
The city will repave Nygaard Street from Buckingham Road to Roby Road, Lincoln Avenue from Roby Road to near Eisenhower Road and Roby Road from Kings Lynn Road to Lincoln Avenue. There will be a new sidewalk installed on the north side of Roby Road between Sundt Lane and Chapin Lane.
Roby Road from Van Buren Street to Johnson Street will have a new storm sewer installed on the north side of Roby Road between Johnson Street and Van Buren Street.
For questions contact the director of planning and development, Rodney Scheel at 608-873-6619 or rjscheel@ci.stoughton.wi.us.