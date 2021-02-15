The City of Stoughton could develop a tax-increment district ahead of the proposed 51 West residential and commercial project on the western side.
At the Tuesday, Feb. 9, Common Council meeting, alders gave the city approval to start preparing a tax-increment district for the commercial and residential subdivision on both sides of Hwy. 51, all south of Rutland-Dunn Townline Road.
Members of both the Plan Commission and the Joint Review Board will need to review the request. The Common Council will hold a public hearing on the formal request before making a decision.
City finance director Jamin Friedl said it could be 4-5 months before a TIF district and agreement is finalized.
With the city having the green light to start preparing a formal request, the finance committee, engineers and the city’s municipal advisers Ehlers will start to look at the informal $3 million TIF request for the 51 West Development more closely.
Of the nearly 69 acres in the proposal, about 55 of those would be residential, with a mix of condominiums and apartments, including 38 independent living units for seniors, as well as a mix of single-family homes and duplexes. There is also a proposed 95,000-square-foot store that anchors the development.
Mayor Tim Swadley noted that originally developer Bob Dvorak did not anticipate asking for TIF, however, Dvorak discovered some stormwater and soil infiltration complications to the project that make it infeasible without assistance.
All stormwater management for the development must be held at the site because of nearby flooding problems at Virgin Lake and Paradise stormwater facilities, as well as soil infiltration issues. It’ll require Dvorak to add stormwater ponds in addition to the 10 acres of park land, meaning about a fifth of the land would be taken up by those two features, he told alders at the meeting.
The sanitary sewer line in Stoughton is nearing its capacity, Swadley noted, so the city requested an upgrade for the development from an 8 inch sewer line to a 10-inch line.