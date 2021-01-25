Primary election on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Stoughton.

City officials created enter and exit isles so voters came into as little contact with one another as possible during the Tuesday, April 7 election in Stoughton.

 Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 2, area voters will be able to request an absentee ballot or vote early in-person until two days before the Feb. 16 primary.

And while the deadline to register to vote online is past, the public may do so in person during regular business hours until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. The primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, to narrow the scope of candidates down for contested races. Then election day is set for Tuesday, April 6.

Voting office hours may vary by municipality and some offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours, according to the myvote.wi.gov website. Voters are encouraged to reach out to their clerk for their respective hours.

For more information visit myvote.wi.gov.

Need help finding your polling place?

Visit myvote.wi.gov, click “Find My Polling Place” and enter the desired information in the web form, including your street address, city and zip code.