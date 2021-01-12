People who would like to request that the state hold a public hearing on a proposed Hwy. 51 construction project should contact the Department of Transportation by Feb. 4.
The project, which will reconstruct the road from Stoughton to McFarland, is not planned to start for at least three year, according to the DOT's website.
A news release stated two households along Hwy. 51 will likely be relocated because of the project.
If the DOT holds a hearing, leaders will discuss the project's general location and design aspects, as well as the social, economic and environmental impacts.
The request for the public hearing is procedural after the DOT publishes an environment assessment, Jeff Berens, project manager told the Hub.
There will be more public involvement opportunities, Berens said. The project is at the 30% design stage.
People are encouraged to contact Jeff Berens, WisDOT Project Manager, at 245-2656 or jeff.berens@dot.wi.gov to request the hearing, the release states.
They can also submit a written response to: Jeff Berens, P.E., Project Manager, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Southwest Region Office, 2101 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704.
For information, visit wisconsindot.gov.