A vehicle collision at the intersection of Hwy. 51 and County Hwy. A forced a shutdown of the right northbound lane for a short time Monday afternoon.
According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, with the lane reopened just after 5 p.m. The release listed no injuries as a result of the collision.
This is the third collision at intersections along Hwy. 51 in the Stoughton area in the last two weeks. The other two, which have occurred at the Hwy. 138 intersection on the city’s west side, have also resulted in temporary closures.