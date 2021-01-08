The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who died Monday, Jan. 4 after a crash on Hwy. 51 as Jill A. Miller, 64, of Stoughton.
According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office Jan. news release, the crash occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 51 and Rutland-Dunn Town Line Road in the Town of Dunn around 3:25 p.m. Miller was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office completed a forensic examination on Tuesday, Jan. 5 that determined her death was the result of injuries she sustained in the crash, according to the news release. Additional testing is underway, as the death remains under investigation by Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.