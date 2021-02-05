A vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy. 51/138 around 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, blocked southbound traffic for around an hour, according to a Stoughton Police Department news release.
There were no reported injuries, the release states.
